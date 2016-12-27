2016: Notebandi Acts As Speedbreaker For Rising Digital Payments

Select a date Select month December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Search with Google

A priest accepting digital money at Kalighat in Patna on Dec 15, 2016. Payments made using digital platforms rose 22% in October 2016 over October 2015.

Contrary to the government’s aims of increasing digital payments through notebandi, the number of cashless payments–through online, mobile banking, debit cards and immediate payment service (IMPS)–reduced by 15% in November 2016, when compared to October 2016, after rising since January 2016, when compared to the previous year.

In a year that will be remembered in history for notebandi–a colloquial term for the withdrawal of 86% of the value of India’s currency in circulation on November 8–the amount transacted digitally reduced by 8% in November 2016 over the previous month. Reduction in both the number of transactions and the value of money transferred, shows a reduction in general consumption immediately after notebandi.

Still, cashless payments in October 2016 increased 22%, when compared to October 2015.

Cashless payments decline in November 2016; pick up in December

Compared to October 2016, the number of all kinds of cashless transactions, except cheque payments, decreased in November 2016, the month when old Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 notes were demonetised. Except for mobile banking, the money transferred using all means reduced in November 2016.

Source: Payments System Indicators, Monthly Bulletin, Reserve Bank of India.

Note: Figures for December 2016 have been extrapolated for the entire month from data available till December 20, 2016.

Immediate Payment System or IMPS–wherein money is transferred instantly using text messaging or online banking–emerged as the highest growing digital payment method in 2016, growing 200% from January to December 2016. Transfers using National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), through which money is transferred in batches, after approval from the banks sending and receiving money, rose 31% in 2016.

Data from the RBI pertaining to digital payments until December 20 has been used for this analysis. IndiaSpend extrapolated that data to calculate the total number of transactions and amounts for December 2016.

Source: Payments System Indicators, Monthly Bulletin, Reserve Bank of India.

Transactions through mobile wallets, or prepaid payment instruments (PPI)–which saw transfers of Rs 5,000 crore nationwide in January 2016–rose 20% in nine months, to Rs 6,000 crore in October 2016, only to drop to Rs 1,300 crore in November 2016, according to Reserve Bank of India data. Mobile wallets make up about half of all payments under PPIs.

PPI transfers in December will amount to Rs 1,900 crore, a third of what was transferred a month before demonetisation, if data until December 20 are extrapolated for the entire month.

Fewer Cash Transactions Since January 2016

Consumption of goods and services by people and the government in the second quarter of financial year 2016-17–July 1 to September 30–grew 2.8% over the previous quarter (April to June), according to data from the central statistics office.

During the same period, non-cash payments–NEFT, IMPS, PPI, mobile banking, PoS terminals and NACH (National Automated Clearing House)–rose 6%, showing that digital transactions, rose faster than consumption.This suggests that cash transactions have been reducing since January 2016.

The National Automated Clearing House (NACH) is used for making bulk transactions towards distribution of subsidies, dividends, interest, salaries, pensions, and for bulk transactions towards collection of payments pertaining to telephone, electricity and water bills, loans, investments in mutual funds and insurance premiums.

Digital Consumption Faster Than Total Consumption

Source: Payments System Indicators, Monthly Bulletin, Reserve Bank of India; Central Statistics Office

Mobile banking increased 150% in 2016, over the previous year. Payments using debit cards at hotels and restaurants, petrol stations and shops using point of sale terminals (known colloquially as swipe machines) increased 23% in 2016, compared to 2015.

In places where banks do not have sufficient branches, banking correspondents reach out to people directly, and use the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS)

to transfer money under government schemes, like old age pensions, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGA) etc.

Payments made under AEPS rose 30 times from April 2016 to October 2016, only to drop by 40% from October to November 2016, after notebandi.

Source: National Payments Corporation of India.

Consumers used the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, the mobile payments platform, released in August 2016, for 3 lakh transactions amounting to Rs 90 crore in November 2016. The number grew to one million transactions, worth Rs 320 crore, in December.

There were 7,000 transactions, amounting to Rs 73 lakh, in November 2016 through the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), which uses mobile networks, and not the internet, making it the least used digital payment platform by number and value of transactions.

The number of USSD transactions saw a jump in December 2016, with 43,000 transactions, amounting to Rs 4.7 crore until December 20, 2016.

(Waghmare is an analyst with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.



__________________________________________________________________



“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”