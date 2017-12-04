2 Years To Swachh Bharat Mission Deadline, 62% Districts Still Report Open Defecation

Select a date Select month December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

With less than two years remaining until the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) deadline, 62.5%, or 400 of India’s 640 districts are yet to be declared open-defecation free (ODF), according to the latest data from the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

Of the 29 states and seven union territories, tourism hub Goa, India’s smallest state by size, has fared the worst since SBM began three years ago. Both its districts, North Goa and South Goa, report the prevalence of open defecation, the data, updated upto December 1, 2017, show.

Among the larger states, Jammu & Kashmir has shown the slowest progress towards eliminating open defecation–only 5.6% of the state’s villages are reported to be open-defecation free. India’s most populous states have also been slow to change–Bihar reported 7.74% of its villages to be open-defecation free, and Uttar Pradesh, 14.96%.

Other states and union territories faring poorly on the ODF scale include Tripura (1.06%), Andaman & Nicobar Islands (0.93%), Puducherry (3.4%) and Manipur (14.29%).

Source: Swachh Bharat Mission Dashboard, Ministry of drinking water and sanitation

Funds are allocated under SBM as per states’ demands. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh had received the most funds–Rs 2,477 crore, Rs 2,287 crore, Rs 2,287 crore and Rs 1,990 crore, respectively.

As of August 7, 2017, of the total Rs 23,883 crore disbursed, Goa and Daman & Diu received the least share–Rs 1 crore each, data show. Since the start of the mission in 2014, Goa has received funds only once in 2015-16.

Source: Lok Sabha reply, Ministry of drinking water and sanitation

“Since Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) is a demand-driven scheme, state-wise allocations are not made,” the ministry of drinking water and sanitation said in a Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) reply on August 10, 2017.

As of July 27, 2017, household toilet availability had improved from 38.7% on October 2, 2014, to 71.12%, the same data show.

The government has yet to carry out a third-party verification of SBM’s reported progress. An independent verification agency was scheduled to begin a survey in September/October, IndiaSpend reported on August 4, 2017. Meanwhile, independent studies by sanitation researchers and anecdotal evidence does not match the government’s claims of progress, The Hindu reported on November 15, 2017.

The Goan government will conduct its own survey too, Sandhya Kamat, director of Goa’s directorate of panchayats told IndiaSpend. “The responsibility of implementing the Mission in Goa has been transferred from the Public Works Department to the Directorate of Panchayats. In collaboration with self-help groups, we are now going to start conducting surveys to ascertain how many toilets exist, how many are needed, and who are facing issues. The data on the website needs to be updated as soon as the survey is complete,” Kamat said.

