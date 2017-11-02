18 Children Die In Gujarat Hospital, Spotlighting State’s Malnutrition, Infant Mortality

Select a date Select month November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

As national attention was focussed on the death of 18 children over three days in Ahmedabad’s main civil hospital in October 2017, officials said most children were underweight and thus vulnerable.

That defence spotlights the fact that Gujarat–which is ranked second by industries and fifth by per capita income–is ranked 17th among 29 states on infant mortality and 25th by underweight prevalence among under-five children.

Up to 33 infants die per 1,000 live births in Gujarat, compared to Kerala (12), Tamil Nadu (19), Maharashtra (21) and Punjab (23), according to the Sample Registration System Statistical Report 2015, the latest available data.

Up to 39% of children in Gujarat are underweight–the national average is 35%–compared to 16% in Kerala, 21% in Punjab, 23% in Tamil Nadu and 36% in Maharashtra, according to the National Family Health Survey 2015-16, the latest available data.

Among 29 states, Gujarat is India’s second-most industrialised state by gross valued added, its state gross domestic product is fourth-highest in the country, and it is ranked fifth by per capita income, according to government data.

On underweight prevalence, Gujarat is ranked, as we said, 25th among 29 states–only ahead of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Smaller states such as Mizoram (11.9%) and Manipur (13.8%) and bigger states such as Kerala (16%), Punjab (21%) and Tamil Nadu (23%) have lower proportions of underweight children.

Source: National Family Health Survey 2015-16

As we said, Gujarat’s infant mortality rate (IMR, or infant deaths per 1,000 live births) is an outlier compared to its economic indicators, as is its under-five mortality rate, by which it ranks 18th, with India’s top five being Goa (13), Kerala (13), Tamil Nadu (20), Maharashtra (24) and Manipur (26).

Source: Reserve Bank of India reports here & here; Sample Registration System 2015, National Family Health Survey 2015-16Note: Domestic product at constant prices and per capita income data are for 2015-16; Economic data for Tripura are for 2014-15, West Bengal for 2010-11

Gujarat, which is ranked fourth based on state domestic product, is ranked 17th on infant mortality, behind poorer states such as Manipur (22), Arunachal Pradesh (23) and Tripura (27).

Gujarat has a per capita income of Rs 122,502 that is almost close to Maharashtra (Rs 121,514) and Kerala (Rs 119,763). However, its child health indicators lag Maharashtra and Kerala on all three parameters–underweight children under five, infant mortality and under-five mortality.

Jammu & Kashmir, with a per capita income of Rs 60,171–50% lower than Gujarat–has lower infant mortality (26) and under-five mortality (28).

Nearly 1.08 million Indian children under the age of five years died in 2015–that is 2,959 deaths every day or two each minute–many of them of causes that were preventable and treatable, IndiaSpend reported on August 16, 2017.

India has reduced its IMR by 68% in the last 41 years from 130 in 1975 to 41 in 2015-16, data from the National Family Health Survey 2015-16 reveal, IndiaSpend reported on May 3, 2017.

India’s IMR of 41 deaths is worse than than poorer neighbours Bangladesh (31) and Nepal (29).

The deaths of infants at public hospitals is a nationwide issue, revealing the depth of the crisis in India’s public-health system, IndiaSpend reported on August 29, 2017. This year, 52 infants died over 30 days at Jamshedpur’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College hospital in Jharkhand, two weeks after 70 children died at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital at Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

