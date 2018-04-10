1 In 5 Multidrug-Resistant Patients Do Not Complete Treatment, Imperiling India’s Battle Against TB

Select a date Select month April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 February 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 October 2011 September 2011 August 2011 July 2011 June 2011 Select a category Agriculture Bihar Votes For Its (and India’s) Future BUDGET 2014 Budget 2015: Modi’s Moment of Reckoning Budget 2016: The stories behind the numbers Chart of the Day Climate Change Cover Story Currency Chaos Development Education Elections 2014 Employment Fact Check Governance Newsletter Health homepage video Hunger India’s Great Challenge: Health & Sanitation IndiaSpend In The News IndiaSpend Interviews Industry Investigations Central State Latest Headlines Latest Reports Making Sense of Breaking News Modi’s Message: India’s States Reply Mumbai Special Mumbai Special: The Revival Agenda Opinion – Videos Opinions Pollution Poverty Prime Time: India’s Grand Challenges Resources Central State Sectors Agriculture Defence Economy & Policy Education Health Infrastructure Snapshots States Central India Chattisgarh Madhya Pradesh EAST Bihar Jharkhand Orissa West Bengal NORTH Haryana Himachal Pradesh Jammu & Kashmir New Delhi Punjab Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand NORTH EAST Arunachal Pradesh Assam Manipur Meghalaya Mizoram Nagaland Sikkim Tripura SOUTH Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Kerala Tamil Nadu WEST Goa Gujarat Maharashtra Story In A Minute The Air We #Breathe The Road To Delhi: Elections 2015 The Transition: 2015-2016 Uncategorized Viznomics: A Quick Glance At Big Issues Welfare Women Women@Work Search with Google

New Delhi: Nearly one in five multidrug-resistant (MDR) tuberculosis (TB) patients put on treatment in the public sector were lost to follow-up (LFU). This means that they either did not start treatment or their treatment was disrupted for more than two months.

India has approximately 2.8 million TB patients, a quarter of the world’s total TB cases. Of these 147,000 cases (5.4%) are MDR TB cases–resistant to the first line TB drugs rifampicin and isoniazid. These cases are more difficult and expensive to treat.

While the number of TB cases fell from 2015 to 2016, the number of MDR TB cases increased by 13%, IndiaSpend reported in November 2017.

Of 24,354 MDR TB patients recorded in the treatment initiation register between 2014 and 2015, 11,446 (47%) were successfully treated of which 7,796 (32%) were cured and 3,563 (14%) completed treatment.

Further, 4,873 (20%) died and 4,697 (19%) were lost to follow-up, 562 (2%) failed treatment while 2,863 (12%) were transferred out or switched to XDR (extensively drug resistant) TB regimen, according to the India TB report 2018, released on March 24, 2018.

These numbers are from treatment initiation registers and should not be used as an indicator for efficiency of treatment/initiation, the report said.

Source: India TB report 2018

Note: RR/MDR TB: Rifampicin Resistant/Multidrug Resistant TB, XDR TB: Extensively drug resistant TB

Globally, about 12% of MDR patients were lost to follow-up, according to a 2009 systematic review of literature published in medical journal Lancet. India’s lost to follow-up rate is 7 percentage points greater than the global average.

“The lost to follow-up rates in most standardised programmes in the world is about 20-30%, so India’s LFU rate is not unusual,” said Stobdan Kalon, medical coordinator, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) India. “The main reason for the high LFU is the side effects of existing drug and the long treatment which is why we need new drugs to treat MDR TB.”

Patients who do not complete treatment for any reason face increased risk of recurrence and TB-related deaths because they are more likely to remain sick. They are also infectious so they can spread the resistant strains through airborne transmission, research showed.

14,600 pills in 24 months: Why many patients opt out

While those with drug-sensitive TB are put on six months of a DOTS (Directly Observed Treatment Short Course) regimen, those resistant to multiple drugs are put on ‘Category IV’ drugs. These are advanced TB drugs and have to be taken for two years or longer. Patients have to take six drugs with injections for six months and four drugs everyday for the remaining 18 months. In the course of two years, patients consume approximately 14,600 pills.

The side-effects of MDR‐TB drugs include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, lethargy, hearing loss, blurring of vision, kidney impairment, hepatitis, depression, suicidal tendencies and even psychosis.

In a 2013 study of factors influencing treatment adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) and second-line TB treatment, 12 MDR TB patients with HIV from Mumbai were interviewed. Many of them described the treatment as “as bad as or worse than the illness itself”. They also spoke of the financial and emotional toll the disease took on their families.

“‘I have to take them [medicines and injections] daily. And I cry every day. Every day I cry for an hour … the place where they give the injection becomes stone hard,” said one of the patients interviewed. “When I take the injection, I can’t lift my legs, my legs hurt a lot and I am unable to walk. If you give me pills, I will eat them. As many as you want me to [eat]. I have no problems with that. The injections are very painful.”

New, 9-month course might keep more patients in treatment

Instead of the two-year long MDR TB, a shorter nine-month course recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2016 will be implemented in the country from 2018, said the India TB Report. Mumbai’s Shatabdi Hospital is one of the first centres to roll out the programme, as the Times of India reported on March 29, 2018.

Bedaquiline and delamanid, the new TB drugs found after nearly 40 years of research, also offer hope. Currently, the WHO has approved their usage in extensively drug-resistant (XDR) TB patients where no other TB drugs work.

Currently, there are clinical trials in several countries, including Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and MSF (not in India), to assess the safety and efficacy of a six-month regimen using these new TB drugs without injectables. If these work, the treatment for MDR TB could become shorter and with fewer side-effects. This will help reduce loss to follow-up, treatment failures and deaths.

“However, while the trials will take a few years, we need to at least improve access to new drugs under the current WHO recommendations and also for compassionate use for those who need both new drugs together, as those patients affected with severe drug resistance need better treatment now… they can’t wait for results of trials,” Kalon said.

Factors such as migration for work that makes the two-year treatment difficult and acute poverty affect LFU, according to a 2015 study of MDR patients in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Counselling, better relationship with health provider helps

Having the same healthcare provider throughout the two-year period helps patients continue the treatment, the 2015 Vadodara study showed.

“[H]aving the same provider for longer period facilitated the development of rapport and an empathetic provider-patient relationship,” said the authors. This rapport leads to personalised and tailored counselling, improving outcomes.

Factors such as self-motivation, awareness about the disease, motivational counselling, family, nutritional and social support play a key role in treatment adherence, found a 2017 study published in the Indian Journal of Tuberculosis. Having a patient support group-led treatment model may improve treatment success rates, the study found.

The government has recently announced monthly nutritional support of Rs 500 for all TB patients as well as the use of information technology for monitoring the programme and treatment adherence, IndiaSpend reported in March 2018.

(Yadavar is a principal correspondent with IndiaSpend.)

We welcome feedback. Please write to respond@indiaspend.org. We reserve the right to edit responses for language and grammar.

__________________________________________________________________

“Liked this story? Indiaspend.org is a non-profit, and we depend on readers like you to drive our public-interest journalism efforts. Donate Rs 500; Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000.”