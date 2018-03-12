Female garment workers at an assembly line at a factory in Bengaluru. The garment industry may hold the potential to unlock female labour supply in India as it creates 8.2…
March 12, 2018
The illiterate widow of a rickshaw puller, musahar–traditional rat-catchers, considered low caste even among Dalits–Amola Devi last year managed financial transactions of Rs 1 crore. The key to her transformation…
November 25, 2017
It’s invariably a rough crowd at the Traffic Court–not fun to deal with for any magistrate, male or female. Lawyers cussing over minor traffic fines is all in a…
November 18, 2017
The all-women team at the Bhuira Jam Factory in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh. Having a job has meant empowerment in tangible ways. Everyone, even the temporary employees, has a bank…
September 23, 2017
New Delhi/Gurugram: It was while working for a shopping website that Parul A Mittal, 43, discovered her calling as a writer. It was 2008. She had been working for…
September 9, 2017
Swati Shinde, an assistant food production trainer at the Pace Hospitality Training Centre, teaches a class that at present has no women students. Swati was married soon after she completed…
August 26, 2017
Women listen to Nikhil Kalelkar, a trainer for two-wheel riders, at Heydeedee, a start-up that describes itself as ‘India’s first all-women instant parcel delivery service’. Next week, they will be…
August 18, 2017