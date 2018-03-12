3 In 4 Indian Women Don’t Work. Can Skilling And Guaranteed Jobs Change That? Female garment workers at an assembly line at a factory in Bengaluru. The garment industry may hold the potential to unlock female labour supply in India as it creates 8.2…

Bihar’s Poorest Women Are Changing Their Lives, With A Little Help The illiterate widow of a rickshaw puller, musahar–traditional rat-catchers, considered low caste even among Dalits–Amola Devi last year managed financial transactions of Rs 1 crore. The key to her transformation…

Judge To Worker: The Spread Of Sexual Harassment In India It’s invariably a rough crowd at the Traffic Court–not fun to deal with for any magistrate, male or female. Lawyers cussing over minor traffic fines is all in a…

Why Himachali Women Work: A Jam Factory May Have Answers The all-women team at the Bhuira Jam Factory in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh. Having a job has meant empowerment in tangible ways. Everyone, even the temporary employees, has a bank…

Why India’s Most Educated Women Are Leaving Jobs Faster Than Others New Delhi/Gurugram: It was while working for a shopping website that Parul A Mittal, 43, discovered her calling as a writer. It was 2008. She had been working for…

Why India’s Hospitality Sector Must Win Over Parents Of The Skilled Women It Needs Swati Shinde, an assistant food production trainer at the Pace Hospitality Training Centre, teaches a class that at present has no women students. Swati was married soon after she completed…

Housework Keeps India’s Women At Home. Some Women Are Changing That Women listen to Nikhil Kalelkar, a trainer for two-wheel riders, at Heydeedee, a start-up that describes itself as ‘India’s first all-women instant parcel delivery service’. Next week, they will be…