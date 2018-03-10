Mumbai: Since 2014, the average percentage of votes the Indian National Congress has drawn in six of the seven northeastern states–Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur–has dropped…
March 10, 2018
Srinagar: Security beefed up after authorities imposed restrictions to prevent separatist-called protests against the killing of three civilians and a militant during a gunfight in Shopian; in Srinagar on March…
March 10, 2018
New Delhi: On March 1, 2018, Bhupendra Singh, the head of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) with a year of his tenure left, was transferred to the National…
March 9, 2018
Mumbai: While the national-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made unprecedented electoral gains in India’s northeast after assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, women’s representation remains below India’s…
March 8, 2018
Sharmila Devi, the dalit panchayat president of Thirumanvayal in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district, solved the drinking water crisis that has plagued her village for 50 years. Women panchayat heads in…
March 8, 2018
Well water availability has been falling across India, and in Kerala, it fell by 10 percentage points to 62% in the decade ending 2011. In 2008, the district administration of…
March 7, 2018
New Delhi: As the Centre plans to clean the air in 13 south Indian cities, 26 more cities spread across four south Indian states reported annual particulate pollution levels…
March 6, 2018