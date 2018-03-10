Home » Latest Reports

Northeast: Since 2014, Congress Vote Share Has Fallen 13.4%, BJP’s Has Risen 23.1% Mumbai: Since 2014, the average percentage of votes the Indian National Congress has drawn in six of the seven northeastern states–Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur–has dropped…

SC Order Halting J&K Police Action Against Army In Line With Delhi’s Policy Of 17 Years Srinagar: Security beefed up after authorities imposed restrictions to prevent separatist-called protests against the killing of three civilians and a militant during a gunfight in Shopian; in Srinagar on March…

Hospitals Inflated Drug Prices By Up To 1,737%: Govt Regulator. 8 Days Later, He’s Transferred New Delhi: On March 1, 2018, Bhupendra Singh, the head of the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) with a year of his tenure left, was transferred to the National…

The Real Losers In The Northeast: Women Mumbai: While the national-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made unprecedented electoral gains in India’s northeast after assembly elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, women’s representation remains below India’s…

The Triumph Of Sharmila Devi And Tamil Nadu’s Women Leaders Sharmila Devi, the dalit panchayat president of Thirumanvayal in Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district, solved the drinking water crisis that has plagued her village for 50 years. Women panchayat heads in…

Harvesting The Rain: How One Kerala District Is Solving Its Water Problem Well water availability has been falling across India, and in Kerala, it fell by 10 percentage points to 62% in the decade ending 2011. In 2008, the district administration of…