A mini hydel plant in the Western ghats, a biodiversity hotspot. Between 2014-17, 36,500 hectares of forest land–the equivalent of 63 football fields every single day–were diverted for non-forest purposes…
February 18, 2018
Dalit activists protest at Thane railway station in Mumbai on January 3, 2018. Dalits, educated and aware, are now responding to the antagonism of dominant castes and the collateral damage…
February 4, 2018
If the state and Centre can collaborate on a national tax system, why can’t India similarly create a nationwide universal healthcare system, created and run primarily by the government?…
January 14, 2018
Prolonged heat-wave conditions–in other words, a summer lasting up to eight months–could be the new norm by the 2070s for the Gangetic plains, if greenhouse-gas emissions are not cut…
January 11, 2018
For 24 years, the Indian Railways have tried to find a solution to the 3,980 tonnes–497 truck-loads (at 8 tonnes per truck)–of excreta ejected from trains on to tracks…
January 7, 2018
With recent wins in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now in power in 19 of 29 Indian states, the best performance by an Indian…
January 2, 2018
Ashish Sinha, 50, professor of earth sciences at the California State University in the US, studying calcite deposits in a cave in Uttarakhand. His team gleaned 5,700-year rainfall data using…
December 24, 2017